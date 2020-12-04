OBITUARY: Lola Smith

Lola Bessie Coleman Smith, age 86 of Columbia, TN went to be with the Lord on December 1, 2020.

Born in Maury County, TN to the late Wesley Coleman and Effie Brown Coleman. Lola was a member of the Lawrence Grove Baptist Church. She retired from Lasko in Franklin, TN. She was an avid quilter and dress maker.

She leaves behind two brothers, James Wesley Coleman of California and Dave Gordon Coleman of Columbia as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by siblings, Thomas Coleman, Betty Fountain and Lottie Mae McCall.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Bro. Ronnie Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held from 12-2pm on Sunday. Burial will follow service at Spring Hill City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Murphy, Johnny Murphy, Davey Coleman, Chris Hicks, Cody Hicks, Ronnie Skelley, Bill Gibson and Bob Thompson. Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of Lawrence Grove Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lola Smith Memorial Fund in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com