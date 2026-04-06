Lola Dean Davis Honeycutt, age 83 of Helenwood, TN, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Oneida Nursing and Rehab Center of Oneida, TN. Born January 10, 1943, in Scott County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Dawsie Davis and Rose Chitwood Davis.

She is also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Edward Honeycutt, her first born son, Edward Honeycutt Jr of Crossville, TN, her mother-in-law whom she loved dearly, Elizabeth Crabtree Honeycutt of Tunnel Hill. Her Sister Bea Terry of Winfield, TN, brother Roger Davis of Jellico, TN, brothers-in law, Arzo Honeycutt, Avery Honeycutt, Lee Ohnis Coffey, and Harley Clowers.

She is survived by son, James Edwin (Ed) Honeycutt of Oneida, TN, daughter Carol Ann (Tim) Russell of Helenwood, TN, and daughter-in-law Donna Honeycutt. She is survived by her grandchildren that she loved and adored and would brag about to anyone that would listen, Edward Honeycutt III (Trey) and wife Leslie of Bristol, VA. Beth Carpenter and husband Nathan of Lafollette, TN. Chloe Cross and husband Dakota of Fairview, TN and Caden (Cade) Russell and Dallas of Richmond, KY. She is also survived by her adoring GREAT Grandchildren that she was more proud of than her Grandchildren, Annaleigh, Eli and Wyatt Honeycutt of Bristol, VA. Ezra James Carpenter of Lafollette, TN. Josie Cross, who she was able to baby sit a little with before her declining health and Bennett Cross of Fairview, TN. She is also survived by her sister, Ruby Fay Clowers and special niece, Denise of LaPorte, IN, special sisters-in-law, Dessie Coffey and Clairian Honeycutt that she talked to every day, Brother and sisters-in-law, Essie Lowe and Husband James, Nella Honeycutt, Porter Honeycutt and wife Diana. Several special nieces and nephews, James Coffey, Avery and Teressa Honeycutt and Jane Patterson. Special friends, Deane Phillips and Donna and Rick Jeffers. Special family and neighbors, April Lowe, Jeremiah and Allison Garrett. Special helpers in her last days that she loved and referred to as family, Ruger Garrett and Macy Douglass.

She was a lifetime member of Tunnel Hill Baptist church where she served for many years in many capacities up until 2011 after losing the love of her life and her declining health. She had started attending Black Oak Baptist Church in Oneida the last few months and was very happy there.

Dean was known for her good cooking especially her chicken and dumplings and homemade biscuits. She loved to sew and quilt.

Friends may visit with the Honeycutt Family on Friday, April 3, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Kyle Keeton officiating. Music will be provided by Nathan Carpenter and Alora Beth Lowe.

Committal service will follow in the Honeycutt Family Cemetery in Helenwood. Pallbearers are: Ed Honeycutt, Tim Russell, Trey Honeycutt, Cade Russell, Dakota Cross and James Coffey. Honorary Pallbearers are: Eli and Wyatt Honeycutt, Ezra James Carpenter, Bennett Cross and Avery Honeycutt.

Jones & Son Funeral Home is serving the family of Lola Dean Davis Honeycutt.

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This obituary was published by West-Murley Funeral Home – Oneida.

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