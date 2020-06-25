



Lois “Sister” Bass Hall, age 79 of Franklin, TN passed away June 23, 2020.

Born in Franklin, TN to the late Leon & Henrietta Bass. She was a member of Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church and a seventh generation Williamson countian. She was an avid Titans fan and season ticket holder. Lois was a 1958 graduate of Franklin High School where she was a head majorette in the band.

Her greatest accomplishments were her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Henry Watson “Jack” Hall, Jr.; brothers, Leon Bass and Horace Bass. Lois is survived by her son, John Michael (Patricia) Hall; daughter, Susie Hall (Kenneth) Pratt; grandchildren, Ashley & Taylor Huff, Gavin Pratt, John Michael Hall, Jr. and Gray Hall; great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Huff; brother, Earl (Molly) Bass; sister, Lisa Bass.

Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00AM Friday, June 26, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to GraceWorks Ministries, 104 Southeast Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be 4-7PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com



