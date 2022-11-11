OBITUARY: Lois Elaine Jasso

Lois Elaine Jasso passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, she was 71 years old.

She was born to James and Ada Kennedy in Franklin Tennessee.

Lois was a hard-working loving wife and mother. She was a sweet friend and loved by many. Lois spent many years as a factory worker in Franklin Tennessee. She dedicated her time to her family and was a great listener. Lois was quiet but once she spoke you knew it was going to be good.

In her free time, she loved to play with puzzles and read a good book. Lois will always live in our hearts.

She is proceeded in death by her son David McCandless, grandson James Adam McCandless, Brothers Richard Allen and John Edward Kennedy, and sister Mary Joyce Kennedy.

She is survived by her husband Salvador Jasso, Son Vetchel McCandless, Daughter LeeAnn (Jeffery) Tidwell, brother James Lester Kennedy, Sister Peggy Ann (Enrique) Vega, Myrtle Dianne McCandless, grandchildren, Jesse James McCandless, David Ray McCandless, Lizzie McCandless, Jasmine Tidwell, and great-grandchild Emma Corn, daughter in law Kathey McCandless.

A funeral service will be held on November 12, 2022 beginning at 11 am at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 from 4-8 PM and one hour prior to the service with burial at Carlisle Cemetery. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

