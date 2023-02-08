OBITUARY: Lois D. Young

Lois D. Young, age 93 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

She was born in Norman Park, GA to the late Cleveland and Mary Brown Dorminy.

Lois was a member of the Joy Sunday School Group at Brentwood Baptist Church. She resided at Brookdale Senior Living facility in Franklin where she was active in the chorus and volunteered in activities at the facility.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Richard) Rau-Foster and Terri Ott; grandchildren, Joseph (Tiffany) Rau, Lenny Young, and Robin (Doug)Young Heath; brothers-in-law, Tommy (Jean Carolyn) Young and J.R. Ellis and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lenard Young; son, Rob Young.

In honor of Lois, donations may be made to Alive Hospice, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN and Brentwood Baptist Nurture Team, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

Celebration of Life service will be held at Brookdale Senior Living, 910 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064 on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. on the third floor.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/