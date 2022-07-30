OBITUARY: Lois C. Tomlinson

Mrs. Lois C. Tomlinson departed this life on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, after a short illness, she was 95 years old.

Her greatest joy and pride was her family. Her gift was serving others through mentoring and loving relationships. The combination of her tender heart was matched only by her determined spirit as she served and “adopted” so many beyond her immediate family and maintained those relationships for decades.

Lois Marie Chaffin was born in Smith County, Tennessee on May 29, 1927, to the late James Ridley Chaffin and the late Roxie Pippin Chaffin, the fifth child of their eight children.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Everett H. Tomlinson; sisters, Dorothy I. Chaffin, Evelyn Chaffin Bush, and Mildred Chaffin Woodard; and brothers, Glenn Chaffin and James Donald Chaffin.

She is survived by her children: son, E. Wayne (Vickie) Tomlinson of Brentwood, Tennessee; daughter, Cynthia Tomlinson (Don) Dotson of Brentwood, Tennessee; sister, Loneta Chaffin Bains of Carthage, Tennessee; and brother, Dalton L. Chaffin (Patty) of Lebanon, Tennessee; brother-in-law, James B. (Joyce) Tomlinson of Northville, Michigan; grandchildren, Katie Tomlinson (Jay) Lown, Melanie R. Dotson (Mike) Gordon, Kyle (Megan) Tomlinson, Jennifer M. Dotson (Alan) Thornton and Anna Tomlinson (Caleb) Lee; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Robert and Thomas Lown, Gabi and Allie Gordon; Will, Jack and Luke Tomlinson, Micah, Noel, and Asher Thornton, and Madison and Nicholas Lee; twenty nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Lois was a high school graduate, attending Smith County High School in Carthage, Tennessee. She later graduated from Draughon’s Business College in Paducah, Ky. Her ability to manage was evident in her work not only in her household, but also as Executive Administrative Assistant at Prudential Life in Paducah, Ky.

Her true vocation was in making the home a place where her family and others were nourished and nurtured as they grew physically and spiritually. While she won Beautification awards for her gardens, and was known for culinary skill, it was her gift of hospitality which was so easily shared with family, friends and even strangers which was her greatest asset.

She had a gift of sensing the needs of others, whether it was the two young book salesmen who needed a home for the summer, a trio of orphaned sisters, including one with special needs, who needed a mother’s touch and love, a college student far away from home who needed a friend, or a first grader who needed help at the school where she worked, she gave her time and unconditional love to meet their needs. While in Paducah, Lois was very active in serving at the Broadway Church of Christ in many ways, including as Second Grade Sunday School teacher for 18 years.

After leaving Paducah and moving to Knoxville in 1979 with Everett’s career, they became supporters of Knoxville Christian School. Lois was the Administrative Assistant there until 1987. During that last school year, Everett retired and joined Lois at the school, serving as Interim Principal before they relocated to the Nashville area in 1988.

While enjoying their grandchildren in Nashville, they lived part-time in The Villages, Florida, where Lois and Everett became strong supporters of the Mt. Dora Christian Academy in Mt. Dora, Florida. They started a middle Tennessee annual fund-raising event for the school and children’s home which continues today. They also started a church in The Villages.

Lois was also a good athlete, playing ball in childhood and earning the nickname “Tom.” She later enjoyed golf, badminton, and bowling as an adult. Her competitive spirit was evident whether as the athlete or as an ardent fan of Kentucky Wildcat Basketball.

Visitation will be held at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Rd, Nashville, TN, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., and at Crieve Hall Church of Christ from 10:00-10:45 on Monday, August 1, 2022. The Memorial service will be held at Crieve Hall Church of Christ, Nashville, TN, on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with a graveside service to follow. Active Pallbearers: Kyle Tomlinson, Don Dotson, Jay Lown, Alan Thornton, Mike Gordon, and Caleb Lee. Honorary Pallbearers: Elders and Deacons of Crieve Hall Church of Christ, Kayla Holt, and Pam Parra. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

The family wishes to express their special gratitude for the care provided by Kayla Holt and Pam Parra throughout the last year.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois’ memory and honor to: Mount Dora Christian Academy – 301 W. 13th Avenue Mount Dora, FL 32757

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/