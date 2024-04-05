OBITUARY: Lois Beverly Peterka

Lois Beverly Peterka, age 94 of Franklin, TN passed away April 3, 2024.

She was born in Chicago, IL. Lois was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful seamstress and could sew an array of things.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Higby and Ida & Fred Schaub; husband, Charles Joseph Peterka, Jr.; daughter, Sandy Peterka; son, Charles F. Peterka; great-granddaughter, Kayla Densmore; great-granddaughter, Kaylani Payne; sisters, Joann Higby and Lita Grissom; brother, Fred Schaub and brother-in-law, Louis Vintika.

She is survived by her sons, Tom (Deby) Peterka of Varna, IL and Joe (Lindsey) Peterka of Lebanon, TN; daughters, Bonnie (Tom) Wiencek of Franklin, TN and Judy (Rich) Hartig of Minooka, IL; sister, Carol Vintika of Island Lake, IL; sixteen grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving family friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ray Henson will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Graceworks Ministries.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/