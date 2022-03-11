OBITUARY: Lloyd R. Lubash

Mr. Lloyd R. Lubash of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, he was 62 years old.

He was raised in Chicago IL. He was the son of the late Leon F. Lubash Jr. & Doris C. Civinelli.

As a child, he enjoyed the outdoors, friends, and family dinners on Sunday. He even became an Eagle Scout. He lived in the city until he met the love of his life, Debbie. After High School, they married and moved to the suburbs. Years later he was blessed with a wonderful son Kyle. He taught Kyle to fish, fix cars (sometimes), and bonded watching Horror movies and pizza with anchovies (yuck)! Lloyd shared his passion for music, and they enjoyed many Billy Joel concerts together.

Lloyd’s greatest joy was when Kyle and Melissa blessed him with Granddaughters, Emery Rose, and Adelyn Ann. He would absolutely light up when the girls entered the room with pictures they made for Grampa Lloyd. Despite his intolerable pain he loved to snuggle his girls. He was the happiest when he was able to spend time with his Granddaughters.

All during his 34 year battle with a debilitating chronic nerve disease “RSDS” (Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome), when asked, “How are you doing?” he would say “It could always be worse.” This was true even after years of being confined to his bed and completely dependent on others for constant care. He was always grateful for life, thankful for all God had given him, and felt truly blessed.

Lloyd will always be remembered for his positive attitude and never-ending will to live!!

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents: Leon F. Lubash Jr. (Genevive) & Doris Civinelli (Rocco); siblings: Denise, Gary, and Leslie; aunts: Florence and Rita; and uncle: Leslie.

Lloyd is survived by his wife: Debbie; son: Kyle and daughter-in-law: Melissa; Granddaughters: Emery and Adelyn; siblings: Leon (Barb) and Lisa Sullivan; aunts: Diane (Don) Gray, Sister Mary Imeldis; uncles: Fran (Sue) and Stanley (Cindi), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation with the Lubash family will be 12-2 PM Friday, March 11, 2022 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with the Celebration of Life to follow at 2 PM. Minister John Thomas will officiate. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

The family suggests donations in Lloyd’s honor to the RSDSA (Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome Assoc). Credit/debit card donations may be made by phone at 877-622-7737 or mail checks payable to “RSDSA”. Please fill in the memo line stating “In honor of Lloyd R. Lubash” Mail to RSDSA, 99 Cherry St., Milford, CT 06460.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/