OBITUARY: LLoyd Leo Meinhart

Lloyd Leo Meinhart, a cherished husband, father, and grandfather peacefully passed away at his Spring Hill, TN residence on August 17, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born on September 29, 1955, in Effingham, IL. Growing up in Newton, IL, he graduated from Newton High School. Lloyd embarked on his professional journey with Dow Chemical in 1979, ultimately specializing in Information Technology Services until retiring in June 2020.

While excelling in his career, Lloyd’s life was marked by diverse roles. Alongside his wife Melissa, he operated as a licensed Real Estate Broker for many years as well as a licensed appraiser. A passionate golfer, he cherished rounds with the Monday night men’s group at Wedgwood Golf Course and later with the ORBS in Spring Hill, TN. Summers spent boating on Lake Pokegama with family and friends were moments he treasured. Lloyd’s unwavering devotion to his family shone brightly, as he wholeheartedly supported his children’s pursuits, from dance recitals and soccer games to concerts, shows and hockey rink evenings.

Lloyd’s character was a testament to integrity, loyalty, kindness, and a perpetual positive outlook. Always ready to extend a helping hand, he leaves a legacy of love, generosity, and authentic care for those in his life. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Melissa (Bell) Meinhart, and his four children: Kelly Meinhart Fandel of Pekin, IL; Brett (Jen) Meinhart of Monticello, IL; Conner (Rachel) Meinhart of Spring Hill, TN; and Matthew Meinhart of Spring Hill, TN. His three grandchildren, MaKenna Irvin, Carson Irvin, and Leo Charles Meinhart, held a special place in his heart. Siblings Bill (Karen) Meinhart, Wayne (Patti) Meinhart, Len Meinhart, Steve (Sharon) Meinhart, Marilyn (Russ) Allison, and Keith (Denise) Meinhart: His mother-in-law Patricia Bell, and sisters-in-law Kristi (Tom) Mulvey and Amy (Chris) Dow, along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Loretta (Flood) Meinhart and his father-in-law Sheldon Bell.

A celebration of his life is scheduled for September 29, 2023, at 11 am, at Grace United Methodist Church at 1718 Avalon Ave. Joliet, IL. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity in Lloyd’s memory would be appreciated.

Spring Hill Memorial

More Obituaries