OBITUARY: Lisa Suzanne (Burns) Luft

Lisa Suzanne (Burns) Luft of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, she was 59 years old.

She was born in Franklin, TN to Robert Walter and Margaret Edwards Burns.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband, Scot Luft and father, Robert Walter Burns.

She is survived by her son, Trey Stout; mother, Margaret Burns, brother, Tim Burns (Connie); aunt, Emma Jean Fox; nephews, Clayton Burns (Shiloh) and Ryan Burns (Amber Kelly); close friend, Kyle Bloodworth (Missy) and her beloved dog, JoJo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation.

Visitation will take place Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Montgomery Cemetery.

