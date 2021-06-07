OBITUARY: Lisa Schwartzly Mohnke

Ms. Lisa (Schwartzly) Mohnke, age 49 of Franklin TN, passed away in her home on June 4th.

Lisa will be remembered by all for her sweet, kind and caring personality as well as her quick wit, spunk and love for life. Lisa was born in Saginaw, MI and graduated from Carrollton High (1989) and Northwood University (1993). In 1993 she moved to Middle TN to begin her career at Saturn Corporation where she met her husband, Dan, who she married in 1996. Over the years, she held many sales and marketing positions in various industries but her passion and love was raising her three boys. Baseball mom, band mom, school mom and boy’s activities in music, tennis, track and Boy Scouts filled her days. Lisa enjoyed travel with the family and her favorite family traditions were the many times spent in Gulf Shores or Northern Michigan on the beach or lakeside with the family. Lisa had a love for children and instantly made a connection with the young ones. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, travel, baking cookies and anything Star Wars or Disney with the boys. She was also a big fan of the Tennessee Titans and Michigan State Spartans and was a proud two-time winner of the “Mohnke Madness” NCAA basketball bracket. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

In January of 2020, Lisa was diagnosed with grade IV brain cancer but that never deterred her spirit, kindness or focus on others. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her and remembered for her pure heart.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 25 years, Dan Mohnke; Her three loving boys, Nathan, Adam, and Caden Mohnke; Mother, Mary Ann Castillo; Father, John (Rene’) Schwartzly; Brother, Eric (Tess) Schwartzly; Sister, Karen (Mike) Hecht. Also surviving are many extended family members, nieces and nephews as well as dear friends. Lisa is preceded in death by her brother Jason Schwartzly; Stepfather Hank Castillo; Grandparents Edmund and Lucille Garbaczewski and Anthony and Bette Schwartzly.

Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on June 11, 2021 from 5:00MPM – 7:00PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, June 12th with visitation one hour prior to the service at Epworth United Methodist Church. The burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held in Saginaw, MI in the summer.

The family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers.