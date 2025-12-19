OBITUARY: Lisa Rose Perdue Arnold

Lisa Rose Perdue Arnold, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at her residence in Franklin, Tennessee. Born in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of John Sebastian “Jack” Perdue and the late Sarah Louise Clements Perdue.

Lisa moved to Henderson, Kentucky, where she spent most of her formative years. After attending Western Kentucky University, she returned to Henderson and owned and operated Lisa’s World of Dance, where she shared her passion for dance with children and adults alike. She was instrumental in forming performance dance teams at Henderson’s North and South Junior High Schools and also taught physical education at Holy Name School. For many years, Lisa worked with the Junior Miss pageants as a choreographer, mentor, and later as a judge.

In 1995, a job change for her husband led the family to Franklin, Tennessee, where Lisa continued her lifelong commitment to serving and mentoring young people as a teacher and coach. In 1999, she founded a jump rope club called HotShots. What began as a school-based activity to promote physical fitness grew into a nationally and internationally recognized performance and competition jump rope team. HotShots athletes earned medals at national and world levels and performed for audiences across the Southeast and around the world.

Lisa was named Teacher of the Year by Williamson County Schools in recognition of her dedication and professionalism. She was deeply involved in every school and community she was part of and lived an active life—enjoying exercise, biking, walking, and especially shopping. Above all, her greatest joy was her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, Lisa was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Arnold.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Russell Arnold; daughters, Mallory (Evan) Hampton and Catherine (Greg) Ford; son, Landon (Erin) Villines; sister, Chamagne Perdue; grandchildren, Audriana, Maddie, Wren, Alexis, Caitlyn, and Kyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

