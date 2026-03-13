Lisa Lynn (Schaperkoetter) Milstone, age 56 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away February 28, 2026 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Lisa was a friend to many, always bringing warmth, laughter, and care into the lives of those around her. She was also a devoted mother, daughter, sister, nurse, and fighter whose love ran deeper than words can hold. She dedicated more than 28 years of her life to pediatric nursing, caring for countless children and their families at Williamson Medical Center and Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. She brought compassion, kindness, and reassurance to moments that were often frightening for young patients and their parents. Nursing was not simply her profession; it was who she was.

Even after being diagnosed with breast cancer, Lisa continued working for years while undergoing chemotherapy, showing up for her patients and her children with remarkable strength. After overcoming cancer once, she was later diagnosed again. Through treatments, drug studies, hospital visits, and countless challenges, she continued to fight with resilience and hope. Cancer may have touched her body, but it never took her spirit.

Lisa found joy in the outdoors and in life’s simple adventures. She loved boating, spending time at the lake, kayaking, hiking, and exploring places like Radnor Lake, which was one of her favorite places. She also gave generously of her time, volunteering with Franktown Open Hearts and Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

She had a beautiful way of finding meaning in the everyday. Lisa searched for rainbows after storms, hearts hidden in nature, faces shaped in the trees, and patterns that appeared in threes. She believed these small moments were gentle reminders that something greater was always at work. Even now, she would want those who loved her to move through life with that same sense of wonder; looking for beauty, choosing kindness, and never giving up hope.

She could often be seen driving her beloved blue Jeep with the windows down, chasing sunlight and fresh air wherever the road might lead. Her laugh was unmistakable and could often be heard from across a parking lot, a sound that reflected her bold spirit and the joy she carried with her.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Dale William Schaperkoetter, and her beloved dogs: Stella, Kodi, Tootsie, Toby, Binky, and Franky.

She is survived by her mother, Alice Faye Frick of Franklin, Tennessee; her sister Jerri Kay Zimmerman of Fairview Heights, Illinois; and her children, Bradley (and Mackenzie) Milstone of Memphis, Tennessee, Lauren Milstone of Nashville, Tennessee, and Benjamin Milstone of Memphis, Tennessee.

Her passing leaves a space that cannot be filled. Her legacy lives on in her children, in the many families she comforted as a nurse, and in the lives she touched through her kindness and strength.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you spend time outdoors, plant something beautiful, hug your loved ones tightly, or consider supporting breast cancer research in her honor.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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