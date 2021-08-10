OBITUARY: Lisa D. Anderson

Lisa Anderson, age 57 of College Grove, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Lisa was born in Williamson County, TN on February 3, 1964, daughter of the late William & Elizabeth Sweeney.
She was preceded in death by her son, Leeland Anderson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Jack Anderson; sons, Christopher (Catherinesue) Anderson, Matthew (Jessie) Anderson & Nathaniel (Jordyn) Anderson; siblings, Ronnie Sweeney, William Sweeney, Jessie Sharp, Jeffery Sharp & Judy Humphrey; grandchildren, Ethan, Chase, Jackson, Brayden, Emma, Dakota & Nathaniel II.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 9:00 AM on Thursday, August 12, 2021, with Pastor Jim Taylor Officiating.
Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Lisa D. Anderson Memorial Fund in loving memory of Lisa Anderson
