OBITUARY: Lipsy Raymond ‘Ray’ Arnold Jr.

Lipsy Raymond “Ray” Arnold, Jr., a passionate and dedicated individual, left this world on January 23, 2025, at the age of 68.

He was born on August 11, 1956, and spent his formative years traveling the globe as a military child, attending elementary school in Germany and high school in Italy. This unique upbringing enriched his worldview and instilled in him a love for travel that would stay with him throughout his life.

Ray proudly served as the Owner and Operator of Burnswick Construction Company, Inc., specializing in commercial and residential construction throughout Williamson County and its surrounding areas. After 30 successful years in the industry, he retired, leaving a legacy of integrity and hard work to his son, Dillon.

In addition to his impressive career, Ray was a man of many interests. He was a self-taught master mechanic who relished the challenge of restoring cars and building race cars. Ray also considered himself a historian, enjoying a good read that allowed him to further delve into the past. He relished the moments spent with family and close friends, as well as the time he dedicated to working in his shop.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Lilly Arnold; his daughter, Megan Arnold; his son, Dillon (Brant Lyons) Arnold; his father, Lipsy Raymond Arnold, Sr.; his sister, Renee Arnold; his brother, Paul (Kerry) Arnold; and his mother-in-law, Malvina Coutras. Ray also leaves behind a cherished family of brothers & sisters in-law, including Eddie (Lisa) Coutras, Chris (Tess) Coutras, Catrina (Terry) Bartley; nieces and nephews, Simone (Austin) Dupree, Lauren (Justice) Harrison, Sylvia Coutras, Tim Coutras, and Zoe (Peter John) Clemens, Nick Madonia, Iris Dupree, Hazel Dupree, Anna-Claire Harrison and Eli Coutras; aunt, Carole (Bob) Owen; cousins, Lynch (Darla) Owen and Rita Lake.

Ray was predeceased by his mother, Paula L. Arnold; father-in-law, Nick Coutras; beloved aunt & uncle, Thelma & Frank Lee.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00PM Sunday, February 2, 2025 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research.

Ray will be remembered as a man whose zest for life, love for family, and dedication to his craft left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email