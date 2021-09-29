OBITUARY: Lindsey Taylor Maestas

Lindsey Taylor Maestas, age 43 of Nashville, TN passed away September 24, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Susan Mullaly. Lindsey is survived by her husband of 17 years, Justin Maestas; daughters, Maguire Maestas, Marley Maestas and Mila Maestas; father, Timothy Mullaly; sisters, Alison (Kevin Hyman) Mullaly and Adrien (Craig) Lynch.

Lindsey is a graduate of Page High School and O’More School of Design. She is a talented artist, designer and awarded real estate agent.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4:45 PM Friday, October 1, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3001 Belmont Blvd., Nashville, TN 37212. Visitation will be held 4:00-6:00PM Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sarah Cannon Fund at the American Cancer Society or the ALS Research at Mayo Clinic (In honor of Lindsey’s mother). WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com