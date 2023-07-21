OBITUARY: Lindsay Carol Loring King

Lindsay Carol Loring King, age 46, passed away July 19, 2023 after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Lindsay was a native of Franklin, TN and graduated high school from Nashville Christian School. She attended Lipscomb University, Nashville, TN and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN. She was a member of Brentwood Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Herbert and Bettye Anderson Harper, James and Jo Anne Corkran Loring and Thomas Loring.

Lindsay was a loving and devoted mother to her four children, Gavin King, Harper King, Brennan King and Ainsley King; also survived by her parents, Steve and Lola Harper Loring; sister, Whitney Loring; niece, Anna Loring and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Brentwood Church of Christ, Steve Peden officiating. The visitation will be 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the church prior to the service. The burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Brentwood Church of Christ, 208 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027.

The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Lindsey Goodman and the team at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center for their love and caring support for Lindsay. We will be forever grateful for all you have done for our family.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

