OBITUARY: Linda Young Wiggins

Linda Young Wiggins, age 65, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2025, at Williamson Medical Center.

A native of Savannah, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late James Ray Young and the late Mildred Cooley Young.

She was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church and she also attended Leanna Church of Christ. She enjoyed attending the Bible Study Fellowship of Williamson County. She enjoyed quilting, traveling, and especially spending time with her numerous friends and precious family. She was a wonderful homemaker and was very family oriented.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Rick Wiggins; daughter, Jamie (Evan) Mingle; brothers, Gregory, and Ronnie Young; grandchildren, Luka and Arlo Mingle; several nieces and nephews; numerous special friends.

A Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 3:00 PM, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Kevin Dye officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email