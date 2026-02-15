Linda Wyatt Hopkins Langley was born on January 5, 1940, in Big Rock, Tennessee. She passed away peacefully on February 11, 2026, at her home in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by an abundance of love. She was the beloved daughter of adoring parents, the late Henry and Pauline Wyatt.

Throughout her life, Linda was admired for her keen intellect and warmth, a signature sense of style, and a genuine love of life. From an early age, Linda lived life in a way that reflected both her character and unwavering drive.

She graduated from Stewart County High School as the 1958 Valedictorian, where she set a standard of excellence, leadership, and talent, serving as Beta Club President, cheerleading captain, and editor of both the student newspaper and yearbook. Linda received a business degree from Volunteer State Community College, continuing a lifelong commitment to learning.

She always carried herself with a signature kindness and grace that made her parents and immensely proud, honoring their values through her achievements, kindness, her interactions, and the way she loved others.

Linda began her professional career in accounting with the Public Broadcasting Corporation at WDCN-TV Channel 8 (PBS) and later brought her talents to the Kentucky Education Television Network (KET). She ultimately discovered her true vocation within the real estate industry building a successful and award-winning career with American Heritage. As a multi-year member of the Million Dollar Sales Club, she was known for her incredible work ethic, consummate professionalism, and the lasting relationships she built with the clients she helped to find homes.

Above all, Linda was a devoted and proud mother to her three daughters, Lisa Morrissey, Dawn Hopkins, and Sabrina Hopkins Kronk, a role she cherished and considered her greatest accomplishment. Her deepest joy came from being “Jazzy” to her beloved granddaughter, Katie Kronk, who was truly the center of her world, and her soon-to-be grandson, Matt Loeffler.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Hopkins, Sons-in-Law, Loftus Andrew Morrissey, III and Val David Traina. She also held a special place in her heart for those she lovingly embraced as family, including Anthony DeMatteo and Rick Smith, as well as her beloved caregivers, Shanna Tharpe and Nancy Copeland.

In her later years, Linda shared a meaningful and loving partnership with Harry Hayes, whose devotion brought her happiness, companionship, adventure, and comfort.

A longtime member of Harpeth Presbyterian Church, Linda’s faith guided the way she lived and loved. She enjoyed jazz music, dachshunds, running and walking, and cheering on the Tennessee Titans.

Known for her impeccable style and positive spirit, Linda approached life with generosity, encouragement, and a deep appreciation for each day. She curated a life of purpose and warmth. Her legacy lives on through her daughters, her granddaughter, and all who were fortunate to know and love her.

To honor Linda’s life and legacy, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Alive Hospice and the Breakthrough Type 1 Diabetes (Formerly JDRF) (JDRF).

