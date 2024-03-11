OBITUARY: Linda Sue Malone

Linda Sue Malone, age 76, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Claiborne & Hughes Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Franklin.

Linda was born on July 15, 1947, in Maury County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Ernest Ray Shepherd and the late Gladys Adkison Shepherd.

A dedicated housewife, Linda found joy in maintaining a clean and organized home. Her love for yard sales reflected her appreciation for simple pleasures, but her greatest happiness came from spending cherished moments with her family.

Linda is survived by her sons, James (Deana) Malone of Hickman County, Ray Malone, Jr. of Lyles, TN, and Michael Malone of Franklin, TN; daughters, Sherry (Eddie) Brown of Bon Aqua, Dana (Mitchell) Hargrove of Lyles, and Tammy Bennett of Lyles; sisters, Sara Bennett of Fairview and Ann Brymer of Hickman County; grandchildren, Kristy (James) Steward, Shana Brown, Quinton Brown, Brad (Sarah) Hargrove, Devin Hargrove, Lindsey Malone, Samuel Bennett, and Emily Malone; and great-grandchildren, Alayna Blough, Caleb Blough, Hadlee Hargrove, and Harper Bowman.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Malone; sister, Rachel Fitzgerald; brothers, Larry Shepherd, Cecil Shepherd, and Ricky Shepherd; and granddaughter, Ashley Blough.

Funeral services to celebrate Linda’s life will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 12th at 2:00 pm with Angie Lopez officiating. Burial will follow at Adkison Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12th from 12:00 pm until the 2:00 pm service hour at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

