Linda Sue Harris-England, born in 1947 in Charlotte, Dickson County, Tennessee, passed away in 2026, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, love, and quiet strength.

Linda was the daughter of the late Laura Elizabeth Harris and George Franklin “Frank” Harris. On June 28, 1974, she married the love of her life, Don Wayne England, beginning a partnership built on devotion, respect, and enduring love.

Known for her gentle spirit and steady presence, Linda brought warmth and comfort to everyone fortunate enough to know her. Her kindness was evident in the way she cared for others, and her quiet strength carried her through life’s joys and challenges with grace. She had a remarkable ability to make every room feel brighter simply by being in it.

Linda was an active and vibrant woman who found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She had a deep love for animals and a creative spirit that she expressed through drawing.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Don; brother, James Larry Harris; sister, Ann Biggers; half-sisters, Irene Hutchison, Mary Lou Harrison, and Cora Marie Lampley. She is survived by her children, Tammy (Kevin) Barker and Timothy (Lisa) England; grandchildren, Caleb Beall and Essie England; brother, Jerry Wayne Harris.

A funeral service will be held at 3PM Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be 1:00PM-3:00PM.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.