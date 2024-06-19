OBITUARY: Linda Roberts Harris

Linda Roberts Harris, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024 at Vitality Living in Franklin.

Linda was born on June 24, 1940 in Trenton, Tennessee to the late Jesse Watts Roberts and the late Bertie Pinkerton Roberts.

She graduated from Trenton High School and received her Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Middle Tennessee State University. For many years she worked in accounts payable for Tennessee Farmers Co-Op in LaVergne. She was a devoted member of Harpeth Hills Church of Christ.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, John W. Harris, Jr. of Franklin; son, John Taylor Harris and his wife Liesl Ward Harris of Birmingham; daughter, Cathy Harris Ficzere and her husband Joe Ficzere of Franklin; brother, Michael Roberts and his wife Barbara Smith of Knoxville; grandson, Jospeh Wenn Turner of Franklin; step-granddaughter, Bailee Elizabeth Ficzere of Nashville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 11:00 AM at West Seventh Street Church of Christ with Rubel Shelly officiating. Burial will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church.

Pallbearers will be Joseph Wenn Turner, Timothy Palmer, John Bass, Chris Lowry, Joe Ficzere, Mike Pepper and Thomas Edward Batey.

In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to West Seventh Street Church of Christ 405 West 7th Street, Columbia, TN 38401.

Online condolences may be extended at www.oakesandnichols.com.

