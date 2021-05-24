OBITUARY: Linda Petty Molohon

Linda Petty Molohon, age 72, of Spring Hill, TN and formerly of Madison, TN passed went to be with her Lord on May 17, 2021.
Linda was born in Nashville, TN to the late James and Frances Crowe Petty. She retired as a Legal Secretary with many different firms and she was a member of Parkway Baptist Church of Goodlettsville, TN.
Linda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her family and she will be greatly missed. Preceded in death this year by her husband of forty-one years, George E. Molohon.
Survived by her daughter, Lindsey (Brandon) Denton, grandchildren, Aubrey Bellamy, Oakley Denton, Annie Mae Denton, sons, Tony (Shar) Molohon, Scott Molohon, brother, Steve (Liz) Petty.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Goodlettsville, TN with Pastor Jerry Winfield officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers. Memorials in Linda’s name may be made to Westview Social Committee, 129 Westview Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 ATT: Richard Dross.
Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 www.springhill-memorial.com 931-486-0059
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.