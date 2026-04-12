Linda Maura Kelley, age 72, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away March 27, 2026.

Linda lived a life rooted in faith, devotion, and service to others. She moved to Tennessee with a heartfelt desire to witness in the territory, a decision that would shape the course of her life in meaningful ways. It was there that she met the love of her life, her husband, Robert, and together they built a life centered on faith and love.

She was deeply devoted to her beliefs and remained actively involved in her church throughout her entire life. Linda was a faithful and dedicated member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Franklin, where she found great joy in worship, ministry, and fellowship. Her commitment to her faith was evident in the way she lived.

She is lovingly survived by her husband, Robert L. Kelley; daughters, Nikki and Maura Kelley; sisters, Naomi Andrews Thomas, Rachel Rosseau, and Jean Cook; brother, Jorge Maura. She is preceded in death by her parents Jorge and Yoko Maura.

A memorial service will be held 3:00PM Sunday, April 19, 2026 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Franklin.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Franklin.

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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