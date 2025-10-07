OBITUARY: Linda Marie Powell

Linda Marie Powell passed away peacefully on September 28, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee. She was born on July 8, 1954, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Linda was a strong-willed and outspoken woman who loved deeply and lived life with passion. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Michael Patrick Powell, and a loving mother to Shawn (Jennifer) Powell, Eric Powell, and the late John Powell. Of all her many roles in life, her favorite was being “Grammy” to her cherished granddaughters, Madison and Adelyn Powell, who brought her endless joy and pride.

Linda’s love extended beyond her immediate family to include her nieces, nephews, and countless friends who were touched by her warmth, humor, and honesty. She had a way of making others feel seen and cared for, always offering her heart and her truth in equal measure.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elsie Ralston, and her brother, James Ralston.

Linda will be deeply missed but forever remembered for her fierce love, her unwavering spirit, and the lasting impact she made on those who knew her.

