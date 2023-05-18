OBITUARY: Linda Mae Wilke

Linda Mae Wilke, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed from this life peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at age 77.

She was born on May 16, 1945, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Howard Reynol and Geraldine Mae (Peltier) Wilke.

Linda grew up in Southern California in the city of Sepulveda. She later relocated to Denver, Colorado, where she was administrative assistant to the director of logistics for the Antarctic program, which provided support services for scientific research programs at the south pole. She retired in 2011 and moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee.

In previous years, Linda enjoyed traveling, mastering various types of needlework and crafts, listening to music, and going to movies with friends. While living in Denver, she enjoyed attending the theater and visiting the beautiful botanical gardens. In later years, she was an avid reader.

She leaves behind her sister, Ellen Wirsing, of Spring Hill, brother, David Wilke (Heather) of Nipomo, CA, and sister-in-law Betty Wilke of Lenoir City, TN. In addition, she leaves her niece, Joyelle (Michael) Oakes and nephew, Philip Wilke and great-niece and great-nephew Barrett and Stephen Oakes as well as her great niece and nephew, Bree and Caledon Wirsing.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and by her brother, Stephen H. Wilke, of California and Lenoir City, TN. Her beloved nephew, Kevin H. Wirsing, of Hesperia, CA, preceded her in death in 2021.

There will be no funeral services at this time. A celebration of life will be held for the family at a future date.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/