OBITUARY: Linda Mae Kergan

Linda Mae Kergan, age 82, affectionately known as “Franny,” passed away peacefully on March 7, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born on February 17, 1943, in Franklin, Tennessee.

Linda was a cherished matriarch who devoted her life to family, friends, and her steadfast faith in the Lord. Raised on a farm, Linda took great pride in her upbringing. This foundation instilled in her a deep love for animals, which she expressed through her gentle touch and affection, believing every creature deserved kindness.

Her passion for gardening was one of the many hobbies she enjoyed, bringing beauty to her surroundings and solace to her spirit. Linda’s vibrant personality and contagious sense of humor were unmatched, lighting up any room she entered. Those who knew her experienced firsthand her unwavering support, fierce loyalty, and ability to make others laugh.

Indeed, her favorite saying—”she never met a bad potato she didn’t like!”—encapsulated her positive outlook and acceptance of life’s imperfections. She loved savoring her coffee, basking in summer days, and cooking for loved ones, each act infused with joy and warmth.

A proud mother and grandmother, Linda is survived by her children: Laurie (Frank) Drewry of Murfreesboro, TN, Nancy (George) Sanders of Pleasant View, TN, Lynn (Joey) Stevens of Spring Hill, TN, and Jimmy “Jimmy Jack” Kergan of Columbia, TN. She also leaves behind a legacy of love through her grandchildren: John Pemerton, Andrea (Eddie) Pemerton, Chelsea (Andrew) Stutts, Robert J. (Meredith) Kergan, Crystal (Alex) Stevens, Shelby Stevens, Jennifer Drewry, and Melissa Drewry, along with her eight great-grandchildren who brought her immense joy.

Linda was the last surviving child of Oscar T. Skinner and Addie Mae Hinson Skinner and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Kergan, as well as her great-grandson, Christopher Stevens. She is remembered fondly by her siblings, the late Albert Skinner, William Skinner, Floyd Skinner, and Jimmy Skinner, along with her sisters Elizabeth Givens, Janie Dickinson, Rena Beard, Minnie Louise Beard, and Naolie Crutcher.

She held a special bond with her loving friend Walter Bunker of Pleasant Shade, TN, and her dear dogs Boo and Tibby, who were beloved companions throughout her life. Her significance extended beyond her family to many nieces, nephews, and friends who will treasure her memory indefinitely. Linda Mae Kergan lived a life rich in love, humor, and unwavering faith, leaving behind a beautiful legacy that will be cherished forever. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her.

The family would like to extend a special thank for the love and care that their friends and family provided to Linda during her hospital stay. Niece and nephew, Sabrina & James Skinner; niece, Susan J. Dickinson; granddaughter, Jennifer Drewry; family friends, Geraldine Vaughn and John Beaty.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Linda Kergan Memorial Fund c/o of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 615-794-2289.