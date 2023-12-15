OBITUARY: Linda ‘Lolly’ Cross Locke

Linda “Lolly” Cross Locke, age 64 of the Burwood Community passed away December 11, 2023.

She was born in Montgomery County, TN to the late Gene & Patsy Cross.

Linda was a long time employee of Comdata for over 40 years, where she acquired many titles, but friend and mentor were the most appropriate titles.

She loved her family more than anything and would always take the opportunity to brag on her husband Ricky, and daughter Jessica.

She was her family and friends biggest and proudest cheerleader, with a heart so pure and vibrant. She added a special touch to everything she did.

Her love for Jesus Christ was so apparent and reflected in everything she did. She left light and love with everyone she encountered and her smile was contagious. Her spirited and spunky personality made her a joy to be around and easy to love.

Her greatest joy was being a “Lolly” to her two grandchildren, Locklyn and Ledger. They were her pride and joy.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Harris Cross.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Ricky Locke of the Burwood Community; daughter, Jessica (Joshua Puch) Locke of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren, Locklyn Puch and Ledger Puch; brother, Jerry (Tracy) Cross of Thompsons Station, TN; sister, Margaret (Cliff) Pewitt of College Grove, TN; brother-in-law, Greg (Michelle) Locke of the Burwood Community; sister-in-law Christie Cross of Franklin, TN and many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, December 18, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Burwood Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

