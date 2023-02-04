OBITUARY: Linda Lewis

By
Jen Haley
-
Linda-Lewis

Linda Lewis, age 80 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Preceded in death by husband, Michael Lee Lewis.

Survived by daughter, Cathy (Ronny) Robinson; grandchildren, Courtney (Jimmy) Bachmann and Michael Robinson; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn and Colton Bachmann; and brother, Floyd Young.

Graveside services will be conducted at Nolensville Cemetery, Nolensville, TN by Rev. Jim Bachmann.

Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 615-776-7009. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

 

Jen Haley
