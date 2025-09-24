OBITUARY: Linda Lea Cobb

Linda Lea Cobb (nee Love), 69, a 35-year resident of Spring Hill, TN, passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2025, at Maury Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born in Ypsilanti, MI to Kenneth and Martha Love on February 3rd, 1956. She attended college in Michigan where she earned her certification in accounting. In 1972, Linda met John at a bowling alley in Taylor, MI. John was asked by her uncle to take her out and show her around town and even offered them his vehicle for the evening. After dating for a few years, Linda and John married in 1977 in Taylor, MI. Over the next few years, they welcomed two beautiful daughters, Stephanie and Ashley into the family. Linda worked as a bookkeeper for H&R Block. After 28 years of service, she left H&R Block and held bookkeeping positions at various other companies until she retired. In her free time, she enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family. Whether playing golf with John or traveling to different beaches as a family, she was always there for them. Linda was also an avid reader of many types of literature, but her favorite go-to would be a good novel.

Linda is preceded in death by her father Kenneth Love, mother Martha Smith, and stepfather Kenneth Smith.

Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years John Cobb, her loving daughters Stephanie (Dan) Johnson and Ashley (Matthew) Stevens, her cherished grandchildren Abigail King and Jack Stevens, her caring stepmother Betty Love of Aurora, CO, her two brothers and five sisters, and a vast number of nieces and nephews.

A private family farewell will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.