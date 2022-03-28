OBITUARY: Linda Kay Peach

Mrs. Linda Kay Peach of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, she was 70 years old.

She was born September 7, 1951, in Franklin, TN to the late Tommy McCandless and Clara Kelley McCandless.

She is preceded in death by son Stacey Warwick, grandson Jackson Warwick, and granddaughter Elaine Warwick.

She is survived by her husband Lester Peach; son Shannon Warwick (Chrissy); daughter Clara Scott (Chris); grandchildren Mallory Scott, Kristen Warwick, Cody Logan, and Austin Sawyer.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:00-12:45 PM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

