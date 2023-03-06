OBITUARY: Linda Jo Climer Shelton

Linda Jo Climer Shelton passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the age of 79.

Linda is survived by daughters, Emily (Mike) Medlock and Angela (Brad) Caldwell; and 4 grandchildren, Max and Mae Medlock, and Ryan and Ben Caldwell.

Linda was born August 24, 1943, in Covington, TN to the late Harry Wilson Climer, Sr. and Marjorie Armenta Beasley Climer.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Frank Shelton; brothers, Thomas Climer, Harry “Bubba” Climer, Steve Climer; and sister, Margaret Belle Whiticker.

As a student at Ripley High School in Ripley, TN, Linda was an honor student and stand-out basketball player. After graduating Memphis State University, Linda began her teaching career in special education. The majority of her teaching career was in Vigo County Schools in Terre Haute, Indiana. While living in Terre Haute, Linda was an active member at Eastside Church of Christ and was involved with many organizations, including supporting Frank in his work at Union Hospital.

Upon moving to Franklin, Tennessee in 2005, Linda became an active member of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ. She enjoyed her Sunday School class, Tuesday Morning Women’s class, Life Group and supporting mission work in Oduwo, Kenya. Linda enjoyed walking and meeting with her neighborhood “Gazebo” girls.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her Climer and Shelton families dearly and enjoyed many family trips. Linda loved her grandchildren and, on most nights, and weekends could be found at a ballfield or in a gym watching Ryan, Ben, Max, or Mae.

Visitation will be held at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, 5120 Franklin Pike, Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Friday, March 10, 2023 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service and interment at 3:30 p.m. at Christ Church Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as Pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Brentwood Hills Church of Christ (memo: in memory of Linda Shelton) for the Bright Angels Christian Academy in Oduwo, Kenya.

Brentwood Hills Church of Christ: 5120 Franklin Pike Nashville, TN 37220 or by visiting: brentwoodhills.org

Union Health Foundation, Frank and Linda Shelton Scholarship Fund: Union Health Foundation 1606 North 7th Street Terre Haute, Indiana 47804

