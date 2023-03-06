OBITUARY: Linda Jean Brooks

Mrs. Linda Jean Brooks, age 76, wife of Fred Brooks, Jr., and a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Friday morning, March 3, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Born on January 29, 1947, in Williamson County, Linda was the daughter of the late Gene Sullivan and the late Lillian Woodard Collins.

She worked many years as a dietician for Life Care Center before retiring in 2012. Linda enjoyed cooking, painting, and tending to her flowers. Above all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Jeffrey) Head of Columbia, Vicky Osborne (Timmy McKennon) of Columbia, stepsons, Danny Brooks of Columbia, Terry (Shelby) Brooks of Culleoka, half-brother, Bobby Wayne (Mabel) Sullivan of Fairview, grandchildren, Jessica (Brittany Graves) Osborne, Brittany (Justin) Cox, Damian (Katie) Garrett, step-grandchildren, Tiffany Brooks, Kaitlyn Brooks, great-grandchildren, Cole Garrett, Bristin Cox, Carter Cox, Carson Cox, and seven step-great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her half-brother, Neil Sullivan.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A visitation was also held on Sunday from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Pallbearers will be Timmy McKennon, Jeffrey Head, Damian Garrett, Danny Brooks, Terry Brooks, and Glen Nelson.

