Linda Green Henry of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on May 1, 2026 at the age of 85.

Born on February 25, 1941 in Williamson County to the late Herman and Martha Green, Linda was the youngest of six. She was raised in Leiper’s Fork where her father owned Green‘s Grocery which later became a songwriters venue. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1959 as a basketball standout and a beauty queen with several pageant crowns as well as voted Most Athletic, Most Popular and Miss Hillsboro High. Shortly after graduation, she married the late Carl Perry Henry. They were married 65 years and had four children.

Linda dedicated her life to serving her family. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her 4 children, 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She loved baking, decorating, writing, gardening, reading and spending time with all of her family. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member at Concord Road Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Tracy Henry and wife Becky, Todd Henry and wife Emilee, Travis Henry and wife Carrie, Tandy Waller and husband Adam; her grandchildren, Brett (Charity) Henry, Peyton (Brittany) Henry, Blake Henry, Somer Henry, Caroline (Will) Stringfield, Finn Henry, Gates Henry, Ellie Henry, Leah (Jake) Armstrong, Ruthie (Connor) Shoup, Gracey Henry, Emmaline Waller, Genevieve (Nick) King, and Henry Waller. Linda was proceeded in death by her sisters, Mary Faye Ladd, Ann Mangrum, Rosalie White; brothers Carney Green and twin Larry Green.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during the visitation on Sunday, May 10, 2026 starting at 10 AM followed by the funeral service at 11 AM, both held at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home located at 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN. The burial will take place immediately after the service at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.