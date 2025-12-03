OBITUARY: Linda Gale Hammonds

Linda Gale Hammonds, age 78, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2025, in Rockvale, Tennessee. Born on August 24, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan, Linda was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who devoted her life to her family and her faith.

As a cherished member of Calvary Church in Murfreesboro, Linda became known as the “Mother of the Church” and a dedicated prayer warrior. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life, guiding her in her relationships and every endeavor she pursued. Linda took pride in her family, which included her husband of 60 years, Larry Hammonds, and their children, Rita (Lyndel) Fowler and Matt (Shannon) Hammonds. She leaves behind a legacy of love and faith that will continue to inspire those who knew her.

Linda was also a treasured grandmother to her many grandchildren: Brittany (Richard) Finley, Ethan (Destinie) Fowler, Ryan (Heather) Hammonds, Hayden Hammonds, Josie (Andrew) McCoy, Nelson Treadway, Grant Treadway, Bailee Long, Kara Wilson, Kade Wilson, and Kinzley Wilson. In addition to her grandchildren, she was a doting great-grandmother to Jaxson, Mackenzie, Avie, Naomi, Ember, Anna, and Eli, all of whom brought immense joy to her life. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Thelma Willingham, her daughter, Jill Treadway, and her brother, Jerry Willingham.

Linda’s family and friends are grateful for the love and comfort she brought into their lives, and they will carry her memory with them as they gather to celebrate her remarkable life.

Visitation for Linda Gale Hammonds will be held on December 5, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. A second visitation will take place on December 6, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM, both at Calvary Church, located at 2315 Joe B Jackson Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127. After the service, she will be laid to rest at Williamson Memorial Gardens at 3:00 PM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Linda Gale Hammonds will be remembered for her unwavering faith, her commitment to her family, and the love she shared with all who were fortunate enough to know her.

