OBITUARY: Linda Dumont Pearce

Linda Dumont Pearce, 75, of Nolensville, TN., peacefully passed away July 16, 2023, in the comfort of her home.

She was born on October 27, 1947, to Raymond Dumont and Helene Davich Dumont, in New Britain, CT.

Linda attended and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School, in New Britain, CT., and Bay Path Junior College (now Bay Path University), in Longmeadow, MA.

Linda married the love of her life, Albert Thomas Pearce, on September 28, 1968, and resided in Southington, CT, and they had three children, Jennifer, Craig, and Ryan.

Linda worked as a Medical Transcriptionist at Mandell and Blau, a radiology practice in New Britain, Ct., for many years until her retirement in 2010.

After their three children were grown, and out on their own, Linda and Tom, who were affectionately known as Maw and Paw to many who loved them, built their dream home, a log cabin, in Colebrook, CT. There they rescued their beloved dog Jenny and lived there until 2010, when Linda moved to Tennessee following Tom’s death.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Wishart, and husband Dan, with whom she lived; her son, Craig Pearce, and wife Eileen; and son, Ryan Pearce, and wife Corinne. Linda, known as Mema and Grandma, is also survived by three grandsons, who she absolutely adored, Stephen Wishart, and his wife Jessie, Matthew Wishart, and Brett Pearce. Linda also leaves behind many friends and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents; many friends and relatives; and her beloved dog Jenny.

A celebration of life for Linda will be held in both Tennessee and Connecticut at the convenience of the family.

