OBITUARY: Linda Dean Ingold Jamison

Linda Dean Ingold Jamison, age 71 of Franklin, TN passed away December 28, 2025. She was born in Peoria, IL to the late John W. Ingold and Peggy Read Ingold.

Linda was a lifelong resident of Franklin, Tennessee, and deeply connected to her hometown. She retired from Comdata after many years of dedicated service and also worked alongside friends at C.Y. Market, where she enjoyed connecting with her local community. Her interests were wide-ranging, from equestrian pursuits to dancing in her younger years, and she later discovered a natural talent for the arts, inherited from her mother. Linda also took great joy each year in tending to her garden.

Above all, she cherished her family and looked forward to visits from her many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. In her later years, she devoted herself to caring for others—friends, neighbors, and especially her family—offering love, support, and kindness to all.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her dear friends at Brownland Farms for their family-like love, friendship, and support.

She is survived by her sons, Jamie (Becky) Jamison of Lewisburg, TN and Justin (Melodee) Jamison of Franklin, TN; brothers, John W. (Betsy) Ingold of York, PA; Larry Ingold of LaVergne, TN and Alex Ingold of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Ryan Jamison, Riley Jamison, Bella Jamison, Jonathan Jamison, Jillian Jamison and James Jamison; nieces, Rebecca (Wes) Sullivan and Lauren Kaye (TJ) Burk; nephew, Read (Brittany) Ingold and many other loving family members.

A memorial gathering will be held 5:00PM -7:00PM Friday, January 2, 2026 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 6315-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com