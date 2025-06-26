OBITUARY: Lincoln Lee Benefield

Lincoln Lee Benefield, age 77 of Franklin, TN passed away June 25, 2025. Lincoln was a graduate of Summertown High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Retired from State Farm Insurance Company after forty years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Lincoln loved playing golf and working in his garden. He was a dedicated member and highly esteemed Elder of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. “Well done thy good and faithful servant”.

Preceded in death by parents, Erson Caudell “E.C.” and Ethel Eulalee Pruitt Benefield; brothers, Larry Benefield and Lanny Benefield.

Survived by: wife of 57 years, Cornelia Thompson Benefield; son, Marty (Tammy) Benefield; daughter, Dawn (Mike) Spilker; grandchildren, Matthew (Jess) Garren, Kaitlyn, Kirsten & Lillian Garren, Luci & Millie Benefield, Emily (Daniel) Beers; great grandchildren, Anna & Waylon; brother, Leland (Becky) Benefield; sisters, Lana (Mickey) Gray and Lisa (Noland) Curtis; sisters-in-law & brother in law, Cinthia Benefield, Gayle and Mark Cothran; and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Joe Copolo and Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Mike Spilker, Matthew Garren, Mark Cothran, Shane Cothran, Hunter Benefield and Randy Padgett. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.