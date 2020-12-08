OBITUARY: Lin Dickenson Swensson

Lin Dickenson Swensson passed into eternal life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the age of 62.

Born in Harvey, Illinois, she grew up in Nashville, and devoted her life to family and the fine arts. Lin received her Bachelor of Fine arts from University of Tennessee (Knoxville, TN), then began her Master of Fine Arts/Independent Studies at Carnegie-Mellon University (Pittsburg, PA), and completed her Masters of Fine Art at University of Utah (Salt Lake City, UT). Her works focused mainly on the abstract made of stone and metals. Her notable installations include “The Crystal Gazebo” once the focal point of the Opryland hotel, “Lightning Wire” a sculpture standing 35 feet tall in front of the AT&T Tower in Downtown Nashville. Lin also has many other works that inhabit both private and corporate settings locally and nationally.

As Lin’s career developed, she shifted from creator to educator, teaching at University of Tennessee, Middle Tennessee State University Governors School for the Arts, and serving as head of the art department at Watkins School of Art in Nashville. Shifting Focus from education, Lin moved to art sales and interior design, spending a number of years working in both the corporate and private sectors. This eventually culminated in Lin founding her own company, Lin Swensson and Associates, which focused on bringing local art to the health care sector, with a focus on “healing through art.”

We will remember Lin as always bringing the light to wherever she set foot. She loved to bring friends and family together to share passions and connect, while passing wisdom and love. She was a devoted daughter, amazing mother, and enormously proud Nana.

Lin is survived by her sons Benjamin (Leanne) Walker of Thompsons Station, TN; Noah (Alicia) Walker of Chattanooga, TN; and granddaughter Samantha Walker. She is also survived by her parents Earl and Sue Swensson of Franklin, TN; sister Krista (Mark) Hogan of Franklin, TN; brother, Kurt (Frances) Swensson, of Atlanta, Ga; and five nieces: Suzanne Lortie, Kate Armstrong, Eleanor Swensson, Emma Rexrode, and Mara Mayorquin.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064, where a memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations, in honor of Lin, may be made to the following: Williamson Medical Center Foundation, (https://williamsonmedicalcenter.org/foundation-home-page/) for continuation of local artists’ installations – Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue (https://www.proverbs1210rescue.org/),