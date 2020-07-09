



Lillie Pearl Marlin, age 93 of Franklin, TN passed away July 7, 2020.

She was a kind loving mother, “Grand-Marlin” and friend. Lillie was a member of West Main Church of Christ and she retired after 30 years from CPS.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edmund & Susie Scott; husband, Walter Marlin; son, Billy Marlin; four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her son, Harry (Peggy) Marlin of Bon Aqua, TN; daughters, Mitsey (James) Connelly of Santa Fe, TN, Pheebie (Tony) Anderson of Santa Fe, TN and Sue (John) Harmon of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Cheryl Connelly, Kevin (Regina) Connelly, Jeff Connelly, Sonya Anderson, Shelly Anderson, Mike (Starr) Hardin, Amanda (Rick) Resha, Chelsea Marlin and Kristie Harmon; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and many other loving family members.

Graveside service will be 10:00AM Friday at Sparkman Cemetery, Jim Taylor officiating. Active pallbearers will be Mike Hardin, Rick Resha, Kevin Connelly, Cheryl Connelly, Amanda Resha, Chelsea Marlin, Jeff Connelly, Brandon Epley, Shelly Anderson and Sonya Anderson. Honorary pallbearers will be members of West Main Church of Christ and her great-great grandchildren, Braxton, Mason, Westin & Tripp.

Memorials may be made to the Sparkman Cemetery Fund. Visitation will be 4-8PM Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com



