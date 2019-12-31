Lillie Mae Chester Martin, age 93, of Columbia, TN passed away December 29, 2019.

Mae was born in Williamson County, TN on November 25, 1926 to the late James Lundy Chester and Nina Gladys Smith Chester. Lillie Mae loved her family, her church and her friends. She never met a stranger and if you were lucky enough to be her friend, then you were blessed. If she knew of anyone in need, she made sure she helped them. She started her children’s bible classes in the 1950’s at Forrest Home Church of Christ. Her summer vacations were spent holding vacation bible school. She continued her teaching of Sunday School Class at Spring Hill Church of Christ for many years. Some of her former students visited with her as recent as this past Christmas. This shows the love that she bestowed on them and the special bond they had with her. In her younger days she enjoyed fishing and going to the lake with her husband. Her hobbies included ceramics, painting, sewing and gardening. She was very talented. After retiring from Georgia Boot Company, she worked with the Sewing Ladies at the Tennessee Children’s Home. In her late 80’s working through the World Bible Study, she shared the gospel with third-world countries as well as the prison system. She always felt it was her mission, and it gave her great joy to lead as many people as she could reach to the study of the Bible and salvation through our Lord Jesus Christ. She was a faithful servant since the age of 18. The family wants to extend a special thank you to Avalon Hospice who went above and beyond to care for their Mother, particularly her nurses, Toni, Jo, and Pam, her Tech, Jasmin, her Social Worker, Chelsey, and Chaplain Mike.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Ellis Martin, Jr.; daughters, Gwen Kincaid and Judy Brown; brothers, Willie “Buddy” Chester, J.B. Chester and Bobby Chester; son-in-law, Lewis Hargrove.

She is survived by son, Ronald (Sharon) Martin; daughters, Wanda Hood, Nancy Hargrove (Norman) Moss, Susan (William) Warren and Jorgi (Larry) Peach; son-in-law, Roy Brown; fifteen grandchildren; forty-one great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and special friend, Fay Bowen.

Funeral service will be conducted 11:00AM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Craig Evans officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4-7PM on Wednesday and one hour prior to service.

Interment Spring Hill Memorial Park.

Active pallbearers will be Jeffrey Hargrove, Jason Hargrove, Wesley Warren, Joey Kincaid, Nathan Ingram, Cameron Hargrove, Ty Sweeney and Ethan Warren.

Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren, Phil Bennett and Steve Bowman.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund or American Cancer Society.

