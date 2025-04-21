OBITUARY: Lillian Cheryl Paliotta

Lillian Cheryl Paliotta of Spring Hill, Tennessee, departed this life on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. She was surrounded by her devoted husband, Ronald Paliotta, and daughters and spouses Lori & Ron Termale, Cherie & Kevin Adams, and Cathy Paliotta. Her absence has left a deep hole in our hearts, but the profound legacy of this “Golden Daughter of God” will never be forgotten.

Cheryl was born on November 22, 1947, to the late Ralph and Hazel Smith of Tifton, Georgia. Along with her parents and stepmother, Grace Smith, she has joined her brother Wayne and her sister Carole in heaven and leaves behind her sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Bobby Newell of Tifton, Georgia. When her mother died at age 36, Cheryl stepped in and took care of all of her siblings at the young age of 12, and later adopted Lori as her own daughter since she was only 5 years old.

Cheryl was affectionately known as “Grammie-Tinker” or “Auntie Cheryl” to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews: Michael, Britney, Daniel, Eva, Carissa Termale, Janine & Shawn Hollis, Keith & Kim Newell, Wayne Smith, Tina Bruce, Santiago, Sebastiano, Ellianna Adams, Lucas, Lorenzo, Levi “the Boss” Termale, Ariana, Gianno, and Luca “the Red” Termale: You are her greatest treasure and brought her the most joy a woman could ever know.

Her unwavering faith, rooted in the promises of Psalm 91, brought comfort and strength to all who knew her. She was a woman of deep compassion, whose life was a testament to overcoming tragedy, resilience, and unwavering devotion. Through her deep love for her family, she introduced us to Jesus and transformed the lives of many, imparting the values of faith, hope, and kindness. Together with her husband, Ronald, they invested in God’s kingdom and created a legacy of churches in New England that still pour into thousands of lives today. Because of her faithfulness, we will see her again when this life is over.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 26, 2025 at 2pm at:

Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home

5239 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

We ask that you please do not send flowers, but a donation to https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-ron-cheryl-paliotta is greatly appreciated.