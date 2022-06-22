OBITUARY: Lila Iris Liss Wassenaar

Ms. Lila Iris Liss Wassenaar of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, she was 90 years old.

She retired at age 80 from Unilever Corporation in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey where she served in Customer Service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arby and Rebecca Ruth Liss, and brother, Doug Liss.

Ms. Wassenaar is survived by her daughters, Susan (Denis) Rizzardi and Carrie (Steve) Marcantonio; grandchildren, Tyler & Juliana Marcantonio, and Jessica & Dylan Rizzardi.

A private memorial service was held by her family.

