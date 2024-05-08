OBITUARY: Liana Lee Schwemer

Liana Lee Schwemer, 77, a native of Franklin, TN passed peacefully from this world on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Liana was a beloved sister and aunt who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Liana was a member of the Church of Christ and before retiring, she taught English and History in Williamson County Schools for 30 years. She was an avid reader, who also enjoyed collecting angels and rose gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Ernst Schwemer and Janice Thweatt Schwemer.

She is survived by her sister Marsha (Jimmie) Bennett, three nieces Jennifer Bennett, Rebecca (Shannon) Heithcock and Sara (Jon Ham) Bennett-Ham, six great nieces and nephews, Shelby (Ian) Siddall, Katie Heithcock, Lauren Heithcock, William Heithcock, Angeleena Ham and Gabriel Ham and three great-great nephews, Bentley Byrd, Jackson Siddall and Stetson Siddall.

Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Friday, May 10, 2024, from 3-7:00 PM at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Dwight Davis, Shannon Heithcock, Jon Ham and other friends and family members. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jimmie Bennett, III.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email