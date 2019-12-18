Lewis Randall “Randy” Nelms, Jr. age 61 of Franklin, TN passed away December 15, 2019.

He retired after 27 years from Farm Bureau where he was the Vice President of Customer Service.

Randy is survived by his wife of 29 years, Leigh Anne Nelms of Franklin, TN; sons, Mitchell Lewis (Brooklyn Pavao) Nelms of Palm Desert, CA and Jordan Lee Nelms of Franklin, TN; father, Lewis Randall Nelms, Sr. of Shelbyville, TN; mother, Betty G. Nelms of Shelbyville, TN; granddaughter, Teagan Rhiley Nelms; aunts & uncles, Larry (Donna) Gambill, Paul (Judy) Gambill & Marilyn (Billy) May all of Shelbyville, TN and Louise Nelms of Lewisburg, TN; nieces & nephews, Will (Nikki) Darnall, Tiffany Nicole (Josh) Durand and Walter (Heather) Darnall; brothers in-law, Woody Darnall & Thomas (Robin) Darnall and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Friday, December 20, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bro. James H. Sorrells officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association. Visitation will be 4-8PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com