OBITUARY: Lewis “Lew” William Green, Jr.

Lewis “Lew” William Green Jr., of Brentwood, died peacefully at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center on Oct. 3, 2017, at the age of 81.

Green was a retired System Engineer for IBM and a Korean War Navy veteran. He was also a Williamson County Commissioner (1996-present), 40-year member and Sunday school teacher at Nolensville First United Methodist Church, Ohio University Class of 1961, Scout Leader, Nolensville Lions Club member and a Melvin Jones Fellow.

Green, born Oct. 11, 1935, is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra Morris Green; his children, Bill (Cathy) Green, Richard (Anita) Green and Megan (Tim) Johnson; sister, Janet Fordham; grandchildren, Rich Green, Rebecca (Evan) Miller, Matthew Green, Hayden Green, Jack Johnson and Ceynor Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Presley Miller.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Green Sr.; mother, Ruthema Green; brother, Jerry Green; sister, Joyce Browning; and son-in-law, Tim Johnson.

Visitation will be held at Nolensville First United Methodist Church at 7316 Nolensville Road on Friday, Oct. 6, from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10-11 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nolensville First United Methodist Church building fund.

