Lewis Edward Ivy, 93 of Fairview, Tn passed away on June 16, 2026. A master Carpenter by trade, Lewis spent many years shaping wood and building foundations across Middle Tennessee. His hands not only built homes but also the home in which he lived. He taught us that the best things in life take time, the right tools and a lot of heart. His memory will be kept alive through all the homes he framed and the family he loved and protected.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Beulah Ivy as well as several brothers and sisters. Lewis is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Glenda “Earlene” Ivy; his children-Marilyn McCord, Gail Comstock, Chris Ivy and Dwight Ivy as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

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This obituary was published by Nashville Cremation Center – Nashville.