OBITUARY: Lewis Earl Mosley Sr.

Lewis Earl Mosley, Sr. age 92 of Franklin, TN in the Harpeth Community passed away March 18, 2024.

Lewis was a native of Williamson County, TN where he was a lifelong farmer. He was a retired Line Superintendent with Lasko Metal Products. His generosity was known throughout the community for always being there with a helping hand. He was a lifetime faithful member of the Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by wife, Sara Tomlin Mosley; son, Lewis Earl Mosley, Jr. and grandson, Cye Andrew Mosley.

Survived by: sons, Andy Mosley and Leroy Mosley; grandchildren, Brian Irvin, Lisa (Brian) Atkins, Laura Mosley, Justina Mosley, Tiffaney (Aaron) Thompson and Ryan Evan Mosley; great-grandchildren, Derian (Brittany) Irvin, Addison Irvin, Raylan Mosley and Andres Lastor; great-great-grandchild, Laila Irvin; lifetime loving family & friends, Pearl Mendozo and Sheila Harper.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Elder Millard Johnson and Bro. Nolan Walton officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church and retired & present employees of Lasko Metal Products.

Memorials may be made to Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church.

Visitation will be 3-7 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

