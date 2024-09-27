OBITUARY: Lewis ‘Earl’ Mann

Lewis “Earl” Mann passed away on September 23, 2024 at the age of 91.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan; brothers, Jack & Ralph Mann; sons-in-law, Jeffery Mossman and David McCarthy.

He is survived by his daughters, Paula Goldwater and Laura McCarthy-Shaw (Kevin), grandsons, Phillip Williams and Andrew Williams (Dawn), grand-daughter, MaryBeth McCarthy (Chris) as well as many nieces & nephews and great-nieces & nephews.

Earl married the love of his life, Joan Folks in 1958. They were married for 48 years when the Lord called her home. The two shared a home and raised their daughters in Woodlake, CA. With a desire to be closer to his daughters, Earl moved to Middle Tennessee in 2018, and loved welcoming his California friends on visits to share his new home state.

Earl taught industrial arts at Woodlake Union High School for 33 year, later serving on the WUHS school board. Additionally, he taught photography at College of the Sequoias for over 20 years where he later spent many years serving on the Board of Trustees. Over the years, many of his students became life-long friends.

He was extremely proud of his grandsons Phillip (USAF) and Andrew (USMC) and their military service, as he, himself served at Lowery Field in Denver, CO in the United States Air Force.

Earl’s lifelong passion was photography, serving as the wedding and portrait photographer for many Tulare County families over his lifetime. This passion started when Earl was attending Exeter Union High School and followed him through his time at College of the Sequoias, Fresno State University and until his passing. Whether hired to take photos of a special event or just a casual get together, Earl always had a camera around his neck and later in life, a phone in hand to accomplish the same goal of recording history for all.

Traveling the world was one of Earl’s greatest joys! Be it cruises, bus trips, or on their own, he and Joan made multiple trips across the United States, to Europe, Asia and Australia, making long lasting friendships wherever they went.

A celebration of life will take place at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 18th with a reception to follow at Gateway Church of Visalia, 1100 S. Sowell St. Visalia, CA. Private burial at Woodlake Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to College of Sequoias Nursing Program.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Lewis, please visit the Tribute Wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

