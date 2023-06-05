OBITUARY: Leta McKee Robinson

Leta McKee Robinson, age 85 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully around 9:00 AM Thursday, June 1, 2023.

She grew up on a farm in the Boston Community and was raised by her parents, the late Luther and Virginia Andrews McKee.

Shortly after graduating from high school and working for two years, Leta married her husband, Marion. Leta and Marion had a wonderful marriage of 61 years.

Leta was known for her kind, gentle and reserved personality. She was a bookkeeper for various small businesses throughout the years. She enjoyed spending time outside in her garden growing delicious food and beautiful flowers. One of her favorite parts of being outside was watching the birds.

Leta was devoted to her husband, daughter and two grandchildren. She was a member of the Heritage Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by husband, Marion Robinson and sister, Jane Parham.

Survived by daughter, Stacey Robinson (Alan) Stephens; grandchildren, Cara Stephens and Chad Stephens; brothers, L.E. (Cornelia) McKee, Jim (Brenda) McKee; sisters, Joan (Jimmie) Gray and Judy McKee and husband Randall Edwards.

Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, June 5, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Alan Stephens (son-in-law) and Chad Stephens (grandson) officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be John Parham, Chad Stephens, Mitch McKee, Chris McKee, Michael Gray, Jake Robinson and Colton Hawkins. Honorary pallbearers will be nieces and nephews and granddaughter, Cara Stephens.

The family would also like to thank Becky Meredith, Laurie Mesch, sister, Judy and grandchildren, Cara and Chad that cared for her the last three years.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Church of Christ, 1056 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064 or Home Mission, 4100 McNiel Avenue, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

